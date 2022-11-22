Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Seeks Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Watch : Natalia Bryant Shares BEST Style Advice at CFDA Awards 2022

Natalia Bryant is taking steps to protect herself.

The 19-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant has filed for a temporary restraining order request, alleging a 32-year-old man has been stalking her since she was a minor.

In the documents, filed with Los Angeles County Superior Court on Nov. 22 and obtained by E! News, Bryant accused Dwayne Kemp of harassing her since 2020. The model alleged that Kemp—someone says she has never met—began messaging her on social media when she was 17 years old "as if we had a romantic relationship."

The documents alleged that Kemp has sent Bryant several unsettling Instagram messages, including one that allegedly read, "Im Coming To Visit Soon." Another, in response to a photo of Bryant and her late father that she posted on social media read, "Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… ‘Kobe,'" seemingly referring to having a baby with Bryant.