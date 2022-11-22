Lily Collins Shares Her Take on Hollywood Nepotism Debate

Watch : Happy Birthday Lily Collins! -- Look Back at Mirror Mirror!

Lily Collins wants to stand on her own merit.

The Emily in Paris star reflected on forging her path in Hollywood as the daughter of legendary Genesis rocker Phil Collins, sharing how she sought to set herself apart from her famous dad when starting her acting career.

"It was out of the question that people would think that I use a free pass thanks to my name," Lily told Vogue France Nov. 22 per Entertainment Tonight Canada. "I'm proud of my dad, but I wanted to be me, not just his daughter. For that, I was ready to wait to break through."

The Mirror Mirror actress noted that she specifically didn't want to follow in her dad's musical footsteps.

"I love to sing. But as I wanted to make my own way, far from the paternal genius, I preferred to be an actress," she explained. "I played in a few musicals because it's the only setting in which I allow myself to sing. Frankly, I would be too afraid of comparisons!"