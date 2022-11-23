These 30 Fascinating Facts About Miley Cyrus Can't Be Tamed

There's a "Party in the U.S.A." because it's Miley Cyrus' birthday.
That's right, the Hannah Montana star turns 30 on Nov. 23, which is definitely cause for celebration. After sky-rocketing to fame on the hit Disney Channel series in 2006 when she was just 13 years old, Miley—who is set to host NBC's New Year's Eve Party for the second year in a row—has gifted us with many hit songs and even more headline-making pop culture moments. Who can forget her infamous twerking performance at the 2013 MTV VMAs? Or when she hilariously got E! News to change our Instagram bio to "We're sorry for all the s**t we said about Miley Cyrus" in 2020.
Hey, "Nobody's Perfect," right?
In honor of the "Wrecking Ball" singer's milestone, we're revealing a bunch of tidbits you might not know about Miley, including which country music legend is her godmother, who inspired her to audition for Hannah Montana and which of her most popular songs she hates. Oh, and did you know Miley isn't her real name? Sweet niblets!
Forget "7 Things," because we have 30 facts about Miley below: