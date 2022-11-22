North Carolina News Meteorologist and Helicopter Pilot Die in Crash

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

A North Carolina news station has lost two team members in a helicopter crash.

Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a Nov. 22 helicopter crash near Interstate 77, their news station confirmed.

"The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss," WBTV shared in a Nov. 22 statement. "Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives."

The statement noted how the station plans to support the families of their late colleagues.

"We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time," the statement continued. "We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families."

Tayag, who came to WBTV in 2017, led a career as a pilot for over 20 years, the station shared in an article on the crash.

Myers' career, which lasted more than 16 years, took him to Texas, Virginia and Kentucky before returning to North Carolina, per his LinkedIn.