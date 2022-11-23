Exclusive

The Kardashians Sneak Peek: Kim Kardashian Calls Kendall Jenner For Paris Fashion Show Advice

In an exclusive clip from the Nov. 24 season finale of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian works out her Paris Fashion Show nerves by giving Kendall Jenner a call for some tips. Watch it here.

By Daniel Trainor Nov 23, 2022
When in doubt, consult an expert.

In an exclusive clip from the Nov. 24 season finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian expresses nerves ahead of walking in the Balenciaga Couture show during Paris Fashion Week in July

Kim says she received some advice to walk "like you're walking in your living room," which only made her more confused.

"I was like, ‘With Kourtney [Kardashian] or Kendall [Jenner]?'" Kim jokes. "Kendall, I'd have a little bit more model-esque. Kourtney, I'd be like, 'Hi.' This would be walking with Kourtney."

Kim then slinks around the room slowly like a snail, intimating that her sister might not have a runway career in her immediate future.

The SKIMS founder also performs a version of what she imagines sister Khloe Kardashian's runway walk would look like, which basically amounts to sticking out her butt and cheesing for the cameras.

When it is suggested that Kim "Walk like Kendall. What would Kendall do?" the 42-year-old decides to go straight to the source and gives her younger sister—who just happens to be a world renowned runway model—a quick FaceTime call.

"You're awake!" Kim exclaims after Kendall picks up. "I just needed some Kendall vibes. I'm sorry. I'm so nervous."

Clearly still half-asleep, Kendall does her best to pump her sister up, saying, "Don't be nervous. You're going to be totally fine."

When Kim asks Kendall, "I just have to be dead in the face, right?," Kendall responds in deadpan, "Yeah, no smiling."

Sounds easy enough!

As we know now, Kim walked the July 6 runway in a sleeveless metallic gown and full-length gloves alongside other models like Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell

And it all went off without a hitch. Thanks, Kendall!

The season finale of The Kardashians drops Nov. 24 on Hulu.

