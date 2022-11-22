See North West Transform Kim Kardashian Into "Mommy Grinch"

It's beginning to look a lot like kristmas at the Kardashian house.
Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, recently gave the Skims founder a holiday makeover, and she looks straight out of Whoville.
In a TikTok shared to their joint account Nov. 21, North is seen transforming Kim into a glam version of the Grinch, using green makeup and drawing lines across to resemble his famous wrinkles. The clip, which was very fittingly set to the song, "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," was captioned, "Mommy Grinch."
And always ready to make her fashion moment, Kim is seen in the video wearing a fitting long sleeve bright green shirt that matches her final look to a T.
This isn't the first time the 9-year-old used her makeup artist in the making abilities on her mom. Back in August, North was inspired by the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru and made her mom into one of the titular yellow creatures.
And sometimes, North gets in on the makeovers herself.
For momager Kris Jenner's birthday on Nov. 5, the entire family celebrated by getting dressed as their favorite version of Kris. For the event, North donned Kris' signature pixie cut and sported an all-black outfit, including matching black gloves.
As for Kim, she opted for a wig and a glittering green dress to match what Kris wears in a meme of herself singing "Lady Marmalade," which went viral on TikTok.
With the holidays coming around, we're willing to bet it's only a matter of time until we see Kim channel Santa, too!