QVC Discounted 2,000+ Items for Black Friday: Tarte, Peter Thomas Roth, Barefoot Dreams, T3, NFL & More

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Black Friday deals are here, which means it is time to get your shop on and score some discounts. If you have a long list of people to shop for, make things easier and just do all that shopping at one store. QVC is your ultimate shopping destination with major deals across all product categories, including fashion, beauty, and home.
QVC has discounted 2,000+ items from some of our favorite brands, including Tarte, Peter Thomas Roth, Barefoot Dreams, T3, NFL, KitchenAid, Clinique, L'Occitane, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Le Creuset, and Dyson. Not sure what to buy? Here are some standout picks from the QVC Black Friday Sale.
Black Friday Beauty Deals
Anastasia Beverly Hills Primrose Palette
You can create a wide variety looks with this palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills. You get two versatile, natural-finish blushes. Plus, there are 12 easy-to-blend eyeshadows in matte and shimmer finishes.
T3 Twirl Trio Convertible Curling Iron
Give yourself a wide variety or curls and waves with this interchangeable curling iron set. This convertible bundle also helps you save on storage.
A shopper reviewed, "This is the BEST curling iron that I have ever owned and I have owned several really expensive ones. Your hair glides easily over wand, and the arm is secure enough to hold hair in place for curing. I use heat setting 3 which is more than enough, and hair doesn't appear damaged with use. If you use hairspray it wipes right off the wand. Iron is not to heavy for as well built as it is."
Tarte Shape Tape Super-Size Concealer with Glow Blush & Mascara
Get your radiance on with these top-selling products from Tarte. Pick your shade of the iconic, cult favorite Tarte Shape Tape Concealer. You also get the Shape Tape Glow Blush and the Mascara in black.
A shopper said, "I am so pleased with this set from Tarte. I've tried many concealers and this is by far the best one on covering circles under my eyes and covering blemishes and it truly is a supersize! The mascara is great and the blush is very pretty and not overwhelming! Btw Tarte concealer is voted one of the best out of 5 top concealers."
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-Pc Collector's Set
The Tarte Lights, Camera Lashes Mascara has a devoted following. Stock up on this cult favorite mascara with this set.
A shopper reviewed, "A must buy!! It does everything it says. My lashes have never looked so full & long. Luscious!!! Don't hesitate!!! Wish I bought 2 so I could have given as stocking stuffers."
Tarte Holiday Edition Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump 9-Piece Set With Gift Bags
I am obsessed with Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumps. These make my lips feel hydrated and give my pout a little plump. These look great on bare lips or you can apply it over lip liner for a more defined look.
This set includes:
- Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm in Peony, a blush pink shade
- Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm in Lily, a warm pink beige shade
- Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm in Rose, a soft pink beige shade
- Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump in Forget Me Not, a pink shade
- Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump in Mixed Berries, a mauve berry shade
- Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump in Poppy, a strawberry shade
- Maracuja Juicy Lip Creme in Mauve, a mauve shade
- Maracuja Juicy Lip Creme in Iris, a deep berry pink shade
- Maracuja Juicy Lip Creme in Cranberry, a cranberry shade
- Three gift bags
Tarte Line Your Stocking Maneater emphasEYES 5pc Liner Set
Create eye-catching, festive looks just in time for the holidays with these high-definition eyeliners from Tarte. These formulas are waterproof and long-lasting with 12-hour power. This bundle includes eyeliners in black, bronze, moss, navy, and plum.
Clinique Take the Day off Cleansing Balm Duo
Make sure you never run out of makeup remover with this two-for-one set from Clinique. Put this balm on your dry face and work it into the skin. Then rinse well with warm water to take off your makeup and sunscreen from the day.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hydration Set
Hydration is the name of the game with this two-piece skincare set from Peter Thomas Roth. The Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Makeup Removing Gel Cleanser lathers into a soft, weightless foam, gently removing makeup, oil, and dirt. The Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask Hydrating Gel is incredibly hydrating and it even plumps skin, per the brand. If you want an extra-luxurious experience, keep the hydrating gel mask in the fridge.
TULA 24-7 Hydrate & Glow On-The-Go 4-Piece Kit
Revamp your skincare routine and get your glow on with this four-piece set from TULA. This bundle includes:
- Cult Classic Travel-Size Purifying Face Cleanser
- Secret Solution Travel-Size Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner
- 24-7 Moisture Travel-Size Hydrating Day & Night Cream
- Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Eye & Serum Duo
Take your beauty sleep to the next level with this two-piece retinol skincare set from Peter Thomas Roth. This bundle has the Retinol Fushion PM Eye Cream and Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum.
bareMinerals Maximist Mascara Holiday Trio
Give the gift of full, voluminous eyelashes with this clean, vegan mascara from bareMinerals. Or you can keep the whole trio to make sure you have extra on hand.
L'Occitane Holiday Hands 20-piece Hand Cream Collection
Treat yourself to this special edition 20-piece set from L'OCCITANE with hand creams and foot creams. Or you can buy this bundle and give out each cream as gifts throughout the holiday season.
Clinique Give Eyes A Lift Eye Cream, Liner, & Mascara Set
Focus on the eye area with this amazing gift set from Clinique. You get the High Impact Zero Gravity Mascara, High Impact Easy Liquid Eyeliner, and All About Eyes, which is a cream that reduces under eye puffiness, according to the brand.
Black Friday Home Deals
Shavel Micro Flannel Reverse to Sherpa King Electric Blanket
Get super cozy in this electric blanket. I have this in pink and I love it. It has an easy-to-use remote to control the heat and the blanket itself is so soft. You will adore this throughout the winter. QVC has this king-size blanket in eight colors.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket
Barefoot Dreams blankets exceed the hype. They are unbelievably soft and they're hard to find in stock— let alone on sale. These make great gifts too!
Demdaco the Giving Heart Huggable Weighted Pillow
Give yourself the gift of relaxation with this heart-shaped weighted pillow. QVC has this pillow in three colors.
A fan of this product said, "Thank you SO MUCH for every inch of this pillow!! Every thought you put into it, I can tell the makers of these pillows know what it is like to have gone through difficult times and needed a hug from an amazing pillow as I received in the PINK & CREAM! I will now order MORE as I know many hurting people that would LOVE to receive them. After the death of my husband, I know I would of loved to receive one like this. God bless you for making this special item. (Made with Love…love that too!)."
PS5 Digital Console w/ GOW: Ragnarok, Accs & Vouchers
This PlayStation 5 bundle is a gamer's dream. Here's what you get:
- PlayStation 5 digital console
- DualSense wireless controller
- Power cord
- HDMI cable
- USB-C to USB-A cable
- Stand
- God of War: Ragnarok download voucher
- Dual charging dock
- Silicone controller case
- Wired headset
- Storage stand
- USB-C cable
- 2-in-1 USB-C cable
- Four thumb grips
- Two vouchers
NFL Silk Touch w/ Sherpa Back Team Throw
Root for your favorite NFL team with one of these super soft blankets.
The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket
This is a Shark Tank fan favorite. It's part-robe, part-blanket, and all comfort. QVC has The Comfy in three colors.
Dyson V8 Extra De-tangle Cordfree Vacuum with 8 Tools
Dyson is known for having reliable, high-tech vacuums. This cordless model comes with eight attachments and it's on sale at major discount.
Cubii JR2 Compact Seated Elliptical with Mat & Footstraps
This seated elliptical was featured in our list of no-effort fitness favorites. This is just what you need to get some steps in while you're at your desk or even when you watch TV. This is just so easy. QVC has this in several colors.
KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer
Make your life easier, especially with the holidays coming up. Just get this hand mixer. KitchenAid is such a reliable brand and having this in your kitchen will save you some time for sure.
Home Bliss Set of 3 Rechargeable Pillars w/ Base and Remote
Enjoy the ambiance of candles without the worries that come with flames. These flame-free candles can be controlled by the included remote and QVC has this set in white, ivory, green, and red.
Le Creuset 2-Piece Stoneware Charcuterie Set
This charcuterie set is non-stick, dishwasher-safe, freezer-safe, microwave-safe, and it's oven-safe up to 500 degrees. Plus, it brings a festive pop of color to your table. There are five shades to choose from.
NFL Icon Glass Top Cutting Board & Knife Set
Get one of these sets in honor of your favorite NFL team. You get a cutting board (that doubles as a serving tray) and brushed stainless steel knife.
Black Friday Fashion Deals
Sprigs Faux Fur Pull-Through Scarf with Zipper Pocket
Look chic and feel warm with this faux fur scarf. The coolest thing about this scarf is that it comes with a zip-up pocket, which is perfect to store your small essentials like your keys, cards, and lip gloss. QVC has this scarf in seven colors.
Sprigs Multi-Mitt Gloves with Cell Phone Storage Pocket
Get the warmth of mittens along with the dexterity of gloves with this pair. Plus, there's a zippered pocket on the back of each glove for your small essentials. There are seven colors to choose from.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Half Zip Tunic
Barefoot Dreams is known for supremely plush blankets, but you need to check out the clothes. Everything is next-level comfortable. This pullover is polished, yet super cozy.
If you're looking for more great deals, shop these major discounts from Bed Bath & Beyond starting at $1.