Camila Cabello Hilariously Reacts to Criticism Over How She Sings "Christmas"

My Oh My, Camila Cabello has just put a new spin on "Quismois."

In a recent TikTok, the "Havana" singer hilariously trolled herself and the way she pronounced the word "Christmas" during a 2021 performance for PBS's holiday special In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season. The Nov. 21 video features Camila as both herself and a vocal coach character, who says, "Okay, so we're just going to practice some phrasing, so repeat after me."

As herself, the "Bam Bam" singer gives it a go, only to sing, "I'll be home for quismois."

After a few more failed attempts to get Camila to say "Christmas" correctly the vocal coach gives up, smiles and says, "It's gonna be great."

She captioned the playful video, "me before recording my version of I'll be home for christmas (quismois)."

Followers chimed in on the fun with one user writing, "Yes Camila, I too will be home for quismois," and another saying, "Pov the quiz mice when they find out camilla cabello will be home for them."