Camila Cabello Hilariously Reacts to Criticism Over How She Sings "Christmas"

My Oh My, Camila Cabello has just put a new spin on "Quismois."
In a recent TikTok, the "Havana" singer hilariously trolled herself and the way she pronounced the word "Christmas" during a 2021 performance for PBS's holiday special In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season. The Nov. 21 video features Camila as both herself and a vocal coach character, who says, "Okay, so we're just going to practice some phrasing, so repeat after me."
As herself, the "Bam Bam" singer gives it a go, only to sing, "I'll be home for quismois."
After a few more failed attempts to get Camila to say "Christmas" correctly the vocal coach gives up, smiles and says, "It's gonna be great."
She captioned the playful video, "me before recording my version of I'll be home for christmas (quismois)."
Followers chimed in on the fun with one user writing, "Yes Camila, I too will be home for quismois," and another saying, "Pov the quiz mice when they find out camilla cabello will be home for them."
After her performance last year, the Grammy nominee, told PBS how she felt about singing a mariachi rendition of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" at the White House along with a special guest to watch her perform, her dad Alejandro.
"My mom is a Cuban immigrant, my dad emigrated to the United States from Mexico and recently also became a citizen," she explained in the video shared with E! News. "The fact that I'm able to pay tribute to my heritage and represent Latinos and also have my dad be sharing this moment with me it's kind of, like, a crazy moment. The fact that we're an immigrant family and we're at the White House is really special and really cool.
And why "I'll Be Home For Christmas" as the tune of choice?
"For me, it's being in Miami, being with my family," the 25-year-old shared. "Because I'm traveling so much year-round, the holidays is a time I know that I'm going to be home and I really look forward to that. And yeah, the mariachi version came about because I've been writing my album Familia this year, where I've intertwined my heritage and my music a lot. So I was like, 'How can I do that for this Christmas song to have it kind of tie into this chapter of my life where I'm really digging deeper and deeper into my roots and where I come from and the musical side of that?'"
And this year is no different, as on Nov. 5, Camila revealed that she recorded her own version of the holiday classic, posting a baby pic of her with an emoji Santa hat. "recorded this mariachi cover of my favorite Christmas song last year on @amazonmusic," she wrote. "it's out on all platforms now and i'm still super proud of it. enjoy #IllBeHomeForChristmas.