Exclusive

How Jameela Jamil Channeled Her Inner Diva for Peacock's Bumper in Berlin

Bumper in Berlin's Jameela Jamil shared her favorite moments from set, as well as how she channeled her inner diva to play the German pop star Gisela.

By Paige Strout Nov 22, 2022 7:08 PMTags
TVExclusivesSarah HylandCelebritiesPitch PerfectEntertainmentPeacockNBCU
Watch: Pitch Perfect Stars Reveal Show's UNINTENTIONALLY HILARIOUS Moments

Jameela Jamil is having a pop star moment.

The Good Place alum transforms into the German pop princess Gisela in the new Peacock series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a role she knew she simply couldn't turn down.

"I just got to throw myself into this completely different woman," she said in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "And she's so extra, and the wigs and the makeup, the outfits and everything about her."

The 36-year-old also admitted to her obsession with playing "delusional, narcissistic nightmares" like Gisela, adding that they are the "most fun to play."

"I couldn't have more inspiration to draw from when living in Hollywood," she said. "And so, it was just a joy. I was given so much freedom."

Diving into the role required having no shame, especially when it came to filming Gisela's Pretzel Fest performance. "I'm in lederhosen and I'm just slapping my absolute lack of ass" she said, "surrounded by the most amazing dancers."

photos
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Pics

Another of Jameela's favorite scenes was a bathroom interaction between Gisela and Sarah Hyland's Heidi.

"Sarah is just one of my favorite scene partners to riff with," Jameela raved. "From the second we stepped on set together, there was this kind of magic between us."

Peacock

Hear Jameela, as well as co-stars Flula Borg and Lera Abova, recall more fun times on set in the full video above.

All episodes of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin premiere Wednesday, Nov. 23, on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Crash in Nashville

2

Olivia Culpo Breaks Down in Tears When Discussing Her Baby Plans

3

Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Manchester United Amid Controversy

4

How Love Is Blind's Raven Is Coping After SK Breakup

5
Exclusive

Cheryl Burke Reveals What's Next for Her After Leaving DWTS

Latest News

Exclusive

Why Marie Osmond Wants Selena Gomez to Play Her in a Biopic

Exclusive

Cheryl Burke Reveals What's Next for Her After Leaving DWTS

Camila Cabello Hilariously Reacts tor How She Sings "Christmas"

Exclusive

How Jameela Jamil Channeled Her Inner Diva for Bumper in Berlin

Film Independent Spirit Awards 2023 Nominations: See the Complete List

Exclusive

Is Raven-Symoné Ready for a Cheetah Girls Reunion? She Says…

How Love Is Blind's Raven Is Coping After SK Breakup