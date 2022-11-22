How Jameela Jamil Channeled Her Inner Diva for Peacock's Bumper in Berlin

Watch : Pitch Perfect Stars Reveal Show's UNINTENTIONALLY HILARIOUS Moments

Jameela Jamil is having a pop star moment.

The Good Place alum transforms into the German pop princess Gisela in the new Peacock series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a role she knew she simply couldn't turn down.

"I just got to throw myself into this completely different woman," she said in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "And she's so extra, and the wigs and the makeup, the outfits and everything about her."

The 36-year-old also admitted to her obsession with playing "delusional, narcissistic nightmares" like Gisela, adding that they are the "most fun to play."

"I couldn't have more inspiration to draw from when living in Hollywood," she said. "And so, it was just a joy. I was given so much freedom."

Diving into the role required having no shame, especially when it came to filming Gisela's Pretzel Fest performance. "I'm in lederhosen and I'm just slapping my absolute lack of ass" she said, "surrounded by the most amazing dancers."