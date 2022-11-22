Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz’s Son Bronx Is All Grown Up While Celebrating 14th Birthday

Watch : Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz's Son Is All Grown Up!

Ashlee Simpson Ross is sending L.O.V.E. to Bronx Wentz.

"BRONX happy birthday my grown boy," Ashlee she wrote on Nov. 21. "Can't believe you are 14. You are the kindest, and coolest. I am so lucky to be your mom." The post featured a black and white photo of Ashlee and Bronx. She's wearing a sweater and a furry hat, while the teen lounges in a white hoodie.

And Ashlee wasn't the only one celebrating Bronx's birthday as several pals chimed in with birthday wishes in the comments. "OMG," Rachel Zoe wrote, with Caecee Cobb adding,"Happy Birthday Bronx."

Ashlee's sister Jessica Simpson shared her own tribute to her nephew on Instagram, posting a snap of herself in a leather jacket and jeans, while Bronx is wearing a different white hoodie.