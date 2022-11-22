Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz’s Son Bronx Is All Grown Up While Celebrating 14th Birthday

Ashlee Simpson reflected on just how fast son Bronx, who she shares with ex Pete Wentz, is growing up in a social media post celebrating his 14th birthday. Here's what she said.

By Amy Lamare Nov 22, 2022 7:03 PMTags
Jessica SimpsonBirthdaysPete WentzRachel ZoeCelebritiesEvan RossAshlee Simpson-Ross
Watch: Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz's Son Is All Grown Up!

Ashlee Simpson Ross is sending L.O.V.E. to Bronx Wentz.

Ashlee  shared a sweet birthday tribute to her son Bronx—who she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz—in honor of his turning 14. The "Pieces of Me" singer posted a black and white photo of herself in a sweater and furry hat posing with the teen, who dons a simple white hoodie.

"BRONX happy birthday my grown boy," Ashlee she wrote on Nov. 21. "Can't believe you are 14. You are the kindest, and coolest. I am so lucky to be your mom." The post featured a black and white photo of Ashlee and Bronx. She's wearing a sweater and a furry hat, while the teen lounges in a white hoodie. 

And Ashlee wasn't the only one celebrating Bronx's birthday as several pals chimed in with birthday wishes in the comments.  "OMG," Rachel Zoe wrote, with Caecee Cobb adding,"Happy Birthday Bronx."

Ashlee's sister Jessica Simpson shared her own tribute to her nephew on Instagram, posting a snap of herself in a leather jacket and jeans, while Bronx is wearing a different white hoodie.

photos
Cutest Pics of Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross' Kids

"Happy 14th Birthday BX!!! I love you SO very much," she wrote on Nov. 21. "You are a gift to everyone who is lucky enough know you, love you and be loved by you. Being your Aunt…has been…WILL ALWAYS BE…one of the most precious blessings of my life! Thank you for being YOU! @ashleesimpsonross you are my role model."

Trending Stories

1

Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Crash in Nashville

2

Olivia Culpo Breaks Down in Tears When Discussing Her Baby Plans

3

Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Manchester United Amid Controversy

Bronx is the only child Ashlee and Pete—who were married from 2008 to 2011—share together. However, since their split, they've each expanded their families, with Ashlee welcoming daughter Jagger Snow, 7, and son Ziggy Blue, 2, with husband Evan Ross.

The Fall Out Boy rocker and his wife Meagan Camper share son Saint Lazslo, 8, and daughter Marvel Jane, 4.

Trending Stories

1

Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Crash in Nashville

2

Olivia Culpo Breaks Down in Tears When Discussing Her Baby Plans

3

Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Manchester United Amid Controversy

4

How Love Is Blind's Raven Is Coping After SK Breakup

5
Exclusive

Cheryl Burke Reveals What's Next for Her After Leaving DWTS

Latest News

Exclusive

Why Marie Osmond Wants Selena Gomez to Play Her in a Biopic

Exclusive

Cheryl Burke Reveals What's Next for Her After Leaving DWTS

Camila Cabello Hilariously Reacts tor How She Sings "Christmas"

Exclusive

How Jameela Jamil Channeled Her Inner Diva for Bumper in Berlin

Film Independent Spirit Awards 2023 Nominations: See the Complete List

Exclusive

Is Raven-Symoné Ready for a Cheetah Girls Reunion? She Says…

How Love Is Blind's Raven Is Coping After SK Breakup