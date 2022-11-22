How Love Is Blind's Raven Ross Is Coping After Sikiru “SK” Alagbada Breakup

Watch : Love Is Blind's Raven and SK SPLIT Amid Cheating Rumors

Raven Ross is moving on from love in the pods–literally.

A day after the Love Is Blind season three alum and her co-star Sikiru "SK" Alagbada announced their split, the Pilates instructor shared how she's refocusing on her work as she heals.

"With everything going on I haven't been on top of my YT workouts like I should be," Raven wrote on her Instagram Stories Nov. 21 alongside a link to a collection of workout videos on her YouTube channel, "but today I got it done and I felt so much better. movement is truly medicine. new beginner workout tomorrow."

The 29-year-old and SK revealed they had broken up—amid cheating allegations surrounding the 34-year-old—in a joint statement shared to social media Nov. 20.

"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways," the two wrote in a statement posted to their respective Instagram Stories. "Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time. Thank you for following our love story and believing in us."