How Love Is Blind's Raven Ross Is Coping After Sikiru “SK” Alagbada Breakup

Raven Ross is moving on from love in the pods–literally.
A day after the Love Is Blind season three alum and her co-star Sikiru "SK" Alagbada announced their split, the Pilates instructor shared how she's refocusing on her work as she heals.
"With everything going on I haven't been on top of my YT workouts like I should be," Raven wrote on her Instagram Stories Nov. 21 alongside a link to a collection of workout videos on her YouTube channel, "but today I got it done and I felt so much better. movement is truly medicine. new beginner workout tomorrow."
The 29-year-old and SK revealed they had broken up—amid cheating allegations surrounding the 34-year-old—in a joint statement shared to social media Nov. 20.
"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways," the two wrote in a statement posted to their respective Instagram Stories. "Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time. Thank you for following our love story and believing in us."
The former couple concluded their message by reflecting on their time together, noting, "This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything."
Raven and SK got engaged during season three of the hit Netflix series, but their romance hit a major snag after SK said "I do not" on the couple's wedding day.
During the Love Is Blind season three reunion, which debuted in November, the pair confirmed that they'd reconciled after filming the dating series.
"I think our relationship really started from a hard place and we were able to grow every single day and just build each other up," she exclusively told E! News Nov. 2. "So by the time that we got to our wedding, especially for me, I was just so confident that we could have an amazing life together and really just be each other's best friends."
As for where they stood at the time, she added, "We have been through a lot together. And that's all I'm gonna say."