Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Manchester United After Controversial Interview

Watch : Manchester United Speaks Out Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's Claims

After a tense few days, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are officially going their separate ways.

The Premier League team announced on Nov. 22 that the 37-year-old soccer player is leaving the club "by mutual agreement, with immediate effect."

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," the team's statement, posted to their website, continued. "Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

This update comes just days after Ronaldo—who returned to Manchester United in 2021 for a two-year deal and had months left on his contract—claimed that he was being forced out of the team, telling Piers Morgan in a bombshell TalkTV tell-all interview last week that he felt "betrayed" by the club.