Tom Brady Says He Wants to Be the "Best Dad" After Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Tom Brady is thankful for his A-team this holiday season.
Following his recent divorce from Gisele Bündchen, the NFL quarterback is focused on two things: football and family.
"I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family," he said on the Nov. 21 episode of SiriusXM's Let's Go! podcast. "When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable. You know what I mean?"
"It's just, I'm here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career," Tom—who shares kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with Gisele and is also dad to his and ex Bridget Moynahan's son John, 15—continued. "I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be."
While it remains uncertain if Tom, 45, and Gisele, 42, will reunite for the holidays with their kids, one thing is clear—they're both working hard to mark their children a priority.
As Tom said in a previous podcast episode in late October, "I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home. Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things: taking care of my family—and certainly my children—and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games."
Tom and Gisele officially confirmed their split Oct. 28 after 13 years of marriage. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Tom wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."