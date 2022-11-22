See Chrissy Teigen’s Kids Luna and Miles Visit Dad John Legend on The Voice

Watch : John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3

We're turning our chairs around for this photo.

Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of her husband and The Voice coach John Legend on the set of the singing competition alongside their daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.

In the photo tweeted on Nov. 21, both children sit on their dad's lap, as John—donning a white and red printed suit—sits on his coach's chair and smiles into the camera.

Noticeably missing from the family photo is Chrissy herself, who captioned the photo, "(I'm in bed)" with a heart emoji.

The tight-knit family will soon become a party of five, as Chrissy—who has previously been open about her 2020 pregnancy loss—announced in August she was pregnant once again. As the couple prepares to welcome their newest bundle of joy, John shared an update in September on how the family has been navigating the upcoming change.