How Lindsie Chrisley Is Getting Through “Bad Times” After Todd and Julie’s Prison Sentences

Watch : Todd & Julie Chrisley SENTENCED in Tax Fraud Case

Lindsie Chrisley is leaning on her pals.

The 33-year-old, who is daughter to Todd Chrisley and Teresa Terry, gave a glimpse into her reality after Todd and his now-wife Julie Chrisley were sentenced to multiple years in federal prison on Nov. 21 for fraud convictions.

In a post shared to Lindsie's Instagram Story, two friends of hers can be seen sitting on a bedside. Lindsie paired the footage with the words, "The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne."

Her post comes on the same day as her father was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, per a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia obtained by E! News. As for Julie, she was sentenced to seven years behind bars.

Julie and Todd were federally indicted back in Aug. 2019 on 12 counts, per court documents obtained by NBC News. Those counts included wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.