Proof Tom Hanks and Tim Allen’s Toy Story Bond Goes to Infinity and Beyond

Tim Allen praised Tom Hank's "wonderful" personality, though he jokingly mentioned why their friendship didn't have the smoothest of starts.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen prove that Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear are an unstoppable (and inseparable) duo.

Since being cast as the lead characters in the 1995 classic Toy Story, the pair have developed a close friendship.

"Tom and I have really become really close friends from Toy Story 1," Allen said in a Nov. 16 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "He's a very different person than me."

In the beginning, though, the friendship wasn't entirely smooth sailing, as Allen lightheartedly pointed out that Hanks would eat off his plate.

"I come from a family [where] you don't do that," Allen joked. "Tom's in the middle of the first Toy Story and going, 'Oh this is just so much fun working with you.' And I go 'Those are actually my french fries. That's why they're in this area here.'"

However, the french fry debacle hasn't stopped the actors from grabbing "peculiar lunches" since they worked on the first Toy Story and its three sequels.

"We've been going to lunch since Toy Story 1, you know, twice, two three times a year. And we're like two old women, 'cause we will sit almost too close to each other at a booth," Allen continued, "And even Rita [Wilson] asks Tom, 'What do you guys talk about?'"

Besides lunch habits, Allen also said that he and Hanks don't always match 100% on paper. However, that hasn't stopped them from being good friends, with Allen adding that Tom is a "wonderful, engaging" person who is always ready to lend an ear.

"He and I differ on so many things. I adore that man's heart and mind," Allen said. "And I don't think I've ever trusted a human being as much as Tom to listen to me and vice versa."

