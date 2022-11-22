Kendall Jenner Makes a Case for Not Wearing Pants—Just Tights—This Fall

Watch : See ALL of Kendall Jenner's Show-Stopping Fashion Looks

No pants, no problem!

Kendall Jenner was either in a major hurry or starting a bold new fashion trend when she was spotted leaving a photoshoot in Los Angeles wearing an interesting choice of bottoms.

On Nov. 20, the Kardashians star wore nothing but black sheer tights from Calzedonia over a pair of Tom Ford briefs as her choice of pants. On top, Kendall was more conservative, wearing a dark navy classic crewneck sweater from The Row, layered over a white dress shirt. She rounded out the risky look—put together by stylist Dani Michelle—with Saint Laurent's "Kendall 90" pointed-toe slingback pumps, Bottega Veneta's Sardine Top Handle Bag, Bottega Veneta earrings and a chic pair of shades.

Kendall—who is the creative director of the style e-commerce site FWRD—is hardly the first fashionista to test out some unconventional bottoms. Back in September, Bella Hadid nearly broke the Internet when she was photographed strolling the streets of New York City wearing what appeared to be tighty whitey underwear.