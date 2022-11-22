HSN Can't-Miss Black Friday Deals: Apple iPads, Beats Headphones, Shark Vacuum, Tan-Luxe Lotion, and More

This article is sponsored by HSN. These items were selected from HSN because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Instead of doing all of your Black Friday shopping at a million different places, shop at one store that has all the gifts you need for the whole family. HSN has some of the best discounts on tech gadgets, home essentials, beauty products, and fashion.
This iPad bundle is available at a $605 discount. There's a can't-miss $30 discount on Beats headphones. Save $217 on a cordless vacuum from Shark. If you're looking for great beauty deals, you can get a $95 Tan-Luxe product for just $34. There are so many must-shop discounts. Here are some of the standout picks from HSN.
HSN Black Friday Deals
Apple iPad Gen 9 10.2-Inch 64GB Silver Bundle with Headphones
This bundle is the ultimate holiday gift. Use this for photo editing, messaging, gaming, recipe building and more. This bundle has:
- Apple iPad 10.2" 9th Gen
- Charging cable
- USB-C power adapter
- Bundled Goodies
- Bluetooth keyboard
- Phoenix case
- DJ-style headphones
- Folding tablet stand
- Stylus pen
- Cleaning cloth
- Tempered glass screen protector
- Essentials for iPad Deluxe 3 voucher
HP 15.6
This is a major discount on an HP laptop, which QVC has in four colorways. This computer is light enough to carry around in your bag, but powerful enough to ge all of your work done. It even comes with a wireless mouse.
Shark Vertex Ultralight Corded Stick Vacuum
With this purchase, you get:
- Handvac
- Wand
- Nozzle
- On-board storage clip
- 12" crevice tool
- Pet multi-tool
- Multiflex under appliance wand
- HairPro SCBR pet power brush
- Instructions
- Manufacturer's 5-year limited warranty
You can use this vacuum on hard floors or carpeting. HSN has five colors to choose from.
Tan-Luxe 16.9 fl. oz. The Butter Holiday Edition
If you want to give your skin hydration and a touch of sun at the same time, this is the lotion you need. It has shea butter, cocoa butter, and other moisturizing ingredients, plus you will get a gradual tanned look.
Beats EP On-Ear Headphones with RemoteTalk In-Line Cable & Carry Pouch
Beats headphones deliver superior sound quality. These are great for music, calls, or podcasts. HSN also has them in black.
iDeaPLAY Charger & 27,000mAh 65W Powerbank with USB-C Cable
No one likes running out of phone battery. This portable battery is just as cute as it is functional. Just plug in your cord and you're good to go. It's that simple.
GPX Portable Indoor/Outdoor Projector Bundle w/120
Elevate your movie night with this indoor/outdoor projector bundle. This set has:
- PJ300VP GPX Projector
- Remote control (2 AAA batteries not included)
- 3.5mm to RCA audio/video adapter
- AC/DC power adapter
- User guide
- 120" Diagonal screen
- Rope and adhesive wall hooks
- User guide for screen
Benefit Cosmetics 4-Piece Mascara Set and Stocking
Make sure you never run out of mascara with this money-saving bundle from Benefit Cosmetics.
Corkcicle 2-pack Insulated Stainless Steel Wine Tumblers
Keep your drinks cool for hours with these adorable tumbler cups and matching lids. HSN has these in two colorways.
Jessica Simpson Rollstar Roller Skate with Light-Up Wheels
Skating around is such a fun workout. These cute, sequined roller skates are available in a few colors, with shoe sizes ranging from 5 to 11.
Too Faced You're So Hot Mini Eye Palette & Mascara Set
This is a great gift set for all fans of Too Faced products. It has two of the iconic Better Than Sex Mascara and an eight-shade eyeshadow palette with easy-to-blend shades.
Charles by Charles David Atypical Tall Boot
Elevate any ensemble with these stylish, over-the-knee boots.
Officially Licensed NFL Oversized Home Turf Throw
Cheer for your favorite team with one of these cozy NFL blankets.
