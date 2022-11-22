Aubrey O'Day Says Negative Comments About 2020 "Fat Photos" Continue to Haunt Her

Watch : Aubrey O'Day CLAPS BACK at Photoshop Allegations

Aubrey O'Day is looking back at a challenging chapter of her life.

In August 2020, The Daily Mail published a series of photos of what the outlet described as an "unrecognizable" O'Day out for a walk with her dogs, resulting in some social media users to accuse the singer of heavily edited her previous Instagram posts to appear thinner. The body-shaming comments prompted O'Day to respond by posting a swimsuit selfie while holding a piece of paper with the time, date and words "this is degrading" written on it.

"It's so sick what ppl will do for click bait!" she said at the time. "And that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it.. When is this industry going to stop abusing women's bodies?"

Now, in an exclusive interview with E! News, O'Day reflected on how online critics called her "obese" and "fat" over the pictures.

"It was my downfall day," she recalled. "When it came time to laugh at me, everybody was laughing."