Yung Gravy Sets the Record Straight on His Relationship With Sheri Easterling

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Yung Gravy also previewed his upcoming tour and shared why he wanted to partner with Foot Locker for the holidays.

Watch: Yung Gravy Reveals Favorite Nicki Minaj "BANGER" at 2022 MTV VMAs

When it comes to Yung Gravy's romantic life, don't jump to conclusions.

After the 26-year-old walked the red carpet with Sheri Easterling at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in August, many assumed the pair was Hollywood's next new couple. 

But in an exclusive interview with E! News, Gravy set the record straight on where they really stand after that surprise appearance.

"When they asked me to do the VMAs, I had never watched them before," he said on Nov. 21. "I've seen clips, but I never watched a red carpet thing before. I didn't really know what it meant. I was like, ‘Oh, I need a date. It would just be a fun little date.' I guess everyone just assumes if you bring someone that you're together together."

But once the pair posed for photos and displayed some PDA on the red carpet, the rumors immediately spread like wildfire.

"I needed a date and we flirted online before I invited her to come through," he said. "We got a couple of nights beforehand to chill before the actual thing. It wasn't like we just met, but she was just a sweetheart. We had a good time."

Where do they stand now? "We are not dating," he confirmed. "It's hard to date when you're traveling all the time. But she was at my show in New Orleans and she's a sweetheart."

Ultimately, the rapper is more than busy. In addition to performing this coming Thanksgiving during the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots football game, Gravy is hard at work on his latest tour with bbno$

"We put together a set that's called The Boss Room," he teased. "We switch off. We do our own solo stuff and do a lot of collabs stuff and it's really epic. We got really good production like videos made and lighting and everything. It's more legit this time and dialed." 

He's also partnering with Foot Locker to debut their global holiday 2022 campaign titled Foot Locker Holiday House Party

The campaign aims to highlight why Foot Locker is and continues to be the sneaker home for the holidays and year-round.

"I've always been kind of a sneaker kid," Gravy told E!. "Foot Locker is legendary and when they hit me up to do it, I liked the idea and I was down pretty much from the start. The whole concept was sick and I love how it came out."

