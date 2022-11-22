Yung Gravy Sets the Record Straight on His Relationship With Sheri Easterling

Watch : Yung Gravy Reveals Favorite Nicki Minaj "BANGER" at 2022 MTV VMAs

When it comes to Yung Gravy's romantic life, don't jump to conclusions.

After the 26-year-old walked the red carpet with Sheri Easterling at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in August, many assumed the pair was Hollywood's next new couple.

But in an exclusive interview with E! News, Gravy set the record straight on where they really stand after that surprise appearance.

"When they asked me to do the VMAs, I had never watched them before," he said on Nov. 21. "I've seen clips, but I never watched a red carpet thing before. I didn't really know what it meant. I was like, ‘Oh, I need a date. It would just be a fun little date.' I guess everyone just assumes if you bring someone that you're together together."

But once the pair posed for photos and displayed some PDA on the red carpet, the rumors immediately spread like wildfire.