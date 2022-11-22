Dyson Black Friday Deals: Save on the AirWrap, Supersonic Hair Dryer, Air Purifiers, Vacuums & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's a reason why Dyson is a favorite of so many. Their electronic equipment is super high-tech and effective, whether we're talking hair dryers, vacuums, air purifiers or anything in between.
Right now, you can save on tech like the AirWrap, Supersonic Hair Dryer, air purifiers, vacuums and more. Dyson is also hosting their Owner Rewards Saving Event, where previous Dyson owners who have registered their products can score 20% off select items. If you're not a Dyson owner, don't worry— there are still plenty of items for you to shop.
Keep reading for all the can't-miss deals on Dyson products!
Refurbished First-Generation Dyson Airwrap™ Styler Complete (Nickel/ Fuchsia)
You can save on the top-rated Dyson Airwrap™ this Black Friday and achieve all the cutest, most voluminous hairstyles. It was the most awarded hair styling tool in 2019, for good reason! Here are the brand's recommended steps to using the Airwrap:
- Start with damp, towel-dried hair.
- Use the 1.2 inch barrel for a defined curl.
- Use high heat and airflow.
- Make sure curl is completely dry before you turn the machine off.
- End with cool shot to set style.
- Add styling product such as hairspray to maximize curl longevity.
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Pet Vacuum Cleaner (Iron)
This ultra powerful vacuum cleaner was specifically engineered for homes with pets to ensure that it really picks up dust, dirt and fur. One review writes, "I am extremely happy with this Dyson. This vacuum is the most powerful vacuum that I have ever purchased, as someone that has pets as well as a child with asthma I truly appreciate the fact that it thoroughly cleans my carpet (my carpet really does look cleaner once I have finished vacuuming)."
Dyson Pure Cool Link™ TP02 Purifying Fan (Nickel)
This Dyson air purifying fan is super sleek and useful, and has a five-star review on Dyson's website. One review raves, "The detection sensor is sensitive and will automatically turn the machine on when "bad" air is present. For example: my dog was in my room when my air purifier turned on to level 8 (I had it on automatic setting), a few seconds later I smelled the worst gas smell. It detected my dogs gas before my nose did. Yes, this machine detects and filters out gas, among many other airborne nasties."
Dyson V8 Extra De-tangle Cordfree Vacuum with 8 Tools
This Dyson cordless vacuum with eight tools is selling out quickly at QVC. It's currently on sale for $350 and comes with the Dyson V8 Extra cordless vacuum cleaner, V8 wand, motorbar cleaner head, docking station, combination tool, crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, stubborn dirt brush, mattress tool, up-top tool, extension hose, hair screw tool and charger. Basically, everything you could ever need with a vacuum and more.
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin High Performance HEPA Filter Upright Vacuum Fuchsia - Corded
Another great vacuum option from Dyson that is high performance and effective is this Dyson Ball Origin corded vacuum cleaner. One review on Amazon raves, "I had a Dyson for 10 years and then it died on me. I decided to buy a top end Shark to try something new. Yeah I returned that thing and immediately got another Dyson. Nothing compares to these… Once you own one, you wont go back. Amazing power and warranty."
Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer
Take advantage of the Dyson Owner Rewards Saving until December 10th to take 20% off select Dyson technology. Here's how it works— if you've purchased and registered a Dyson product before, you can get 20% off any machine from select categories by applying a special one-time code. One of those products is this Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer.
