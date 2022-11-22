Exclusive

Melissa Etheridge Says Olivia Newton-John Reached Out to Her After Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Olivia Newton-John was hopelessly devoted to helping others, especially her friends.

Melissa Etheridge helped pay tribute to the late star at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20. But before she took the stage to introduce Pink's emotional performance of "Hopelessly Devoted To You" from Grease, the singer-songwriter recalled how Olivia supported her through one of the most difficult times in her life.

"When I was diagnosed with breast cancer 18 years ago, she was the first phone call I got," Melissa exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker on the AMAs red carpet. "She instantly called me, reached out, sister, you know. She was so thoughtful and sweet."

Olivia passed away on Aug. 8 after a decades-long battle with breast cancer. But according to Melissa, the "Physical" singer never let her illness get her down. "It's so, so sad to lose her," she added. "But man, she lived every moment. Every moment."

The Grammy and Oscar winner recently wrapped up her Off-Broadway solo show My Window – A Journey Through Life last month, an experience she told E! News was far different than performing at an awards show.

Olivia Newton-John's Life in Photos

"There's nothing as real as Broadway," the 61-year-old shared. "Broadway is like, you got to get out there. You got to give it every single night all night long. You got to you got to come from your heart. It's got to be truthful. And I loved it."

As for whether she'd be interested in taking her show from The Great White Way to Las Vegas for a residency, Melissa said, "I don't know," adding, "Maybe for a while, but not too long. I love to move around."

