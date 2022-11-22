Pregnant Alyssa Scott Gives Glimpse Into Her “Private” World During Maternity Shoot With Nick Cannon

Watch : Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott

Alyssa Scott is giving a look at her pregnancy journey with Nick Cannon.

More than a week after Abby De La Rosa gave birth to his 11th child, a baby girl named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, The Masked Singer host is getting ready to welcome another bundle of joy. As seen in newly released maternity photos, he and Alyssa are getting close to meeting their second child together.

On Nov. 20, the model shared a series of pictures documenting what she called the "final days" of her pregnancy. One solo snapshot showed Alyssa wearing a long black dress as she cradled her baby bump in front of a large tree, while Nick was seen wrapping his arms around her in another picture.

"The next time I post, he or she will be here," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to everyone who is following along with love and compassion for my journey. I'm a private person on a very public platform. I know with time I will be ready to let the people who truly care into my world a little more than I have."