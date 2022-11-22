Pregnant Alyssa Scott Gives Glimpse Into Her “Private” World During Maternity Shoot With Nick Cannon

Alyssa Scott who is expecting her second child with Nick Cannon, celebrated the “final days” of her pregnancy with a maternity shoot. Read all about it below.

By Amy Lamare Nov 22, 2022 12:16 AMTags
BabiesNick CannonCelebrities
Alyssa Scott is giving a look at her pregnancy journey with Nick Cannon.

More than a week after Abby De La Rosa gave birth to his 11th child, a baby girl named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, The Masked Singer host is getting ready to welcome another bundle of joy. As seen in newly released maternity photos, he and Alyssa are getting close to meeting their second child together.

On Nov. 20, the model shared a series of pictures documenting what she called the "final days" of her pregnancy. One solo snapshot showed Alyssa wearing a long black dress as she cradled her baby bump in front of a large tree, while Nick was seen wrapping his arms around her in another picture.

 "The next time I post, he or she will be here," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to everyone who is following along with love and compassion for my journey. I'm a private person on a very public platform. I know with time I will be ready to let the people who truly care into my world a little more than I have."

In a third photo, Alyssa and Nick are seen sitting on the ground at the base of the tree as she leans back into him while the comedian kisses her neck. Alyssa opted not to caption the romantic snap, which you can see here

The maternity photos come nearly a year after the death of Alyssa and Nick's 5-month-old son Zen, who passed away from brain cancer in December 2021. Last month, Alyssa shared they're expecting another child together, posting of a picture of her growing baby bump while holding her daughter Zaela, 4, in her arms

She wrote in the caption at the time, "With you by my side… "

 

