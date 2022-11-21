TikTok's Barbara "Babs" Costello Shares Genius Thanksgiving Leftovers Hack

TikTok's beloved lifestyle guru, Barbara “Babs” Costello, is making sure everyone takes home Thanksgiving leftovers by offering a deliciously good tip.

By Alyssa Morin Nov 21, 2022 11:59 PMTags
HolidaysViralThanksgivingLivingInfluencerTikTokE! Style Collective TikTokE! Insider
Watch: Pink Says Thanksgiving Plans Include Roller Skates & Lots of Cooking

This Thanksgiving hack is as easy as pie!

TikTok's Barbara Costello, who is known as "Brunch With Babs" on the video-sharing platform, has become a fan-favorite for her helpful household tips (like when she taught everyone how to properly load a dishwasher), her finger-licking good recipes and general lifestyle hacks.

This time around, the influencer is sharing a genius trick for guests who want to go home with Thanksgiving leftovers. Her advice? Have disposable cupcake tins on hand.

"Set up a leftover station, and have your guests help themselves," Barbara told her followers in a Nov. 13 video. "Perfect serving size for leftovers—they get a little bit of everything."

She noted that you can easily cover the trays since they come with their own lids, which makes it easier to travel home with. But the 73-year-old didn't stop there, as she shared an even more mind-blowing piece of advice about the disposable cupcake tins.

photos
Best Celebrity Moments at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

"And the best part," she teased, "It goes right into your oven for leftovers the next day."

TikTok/@brunchwithbabs

Trending Stories

1

Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Crash in Nashville

2

You’ll Be Blown Away by Carrie Underwood’s AMAs Red Carpet Look

3
Exclusive

Cheryl Burke Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars and Here's Why

Many of Barbara's followers praised her tip in the comments, with one user writing, "Genius!! Where have you been my whole life?!?"

Another person shared, "What would we do without you, Babs," while someone else added, "This is wonderful! Including the upside down plastic cups to cover!"

Of course, some people in the comments quipped that they would need more than one disposable cupcake tin for their Thanksgiving leftovers.

"This is great but not enough for my greedy self on thanksgiving lol," one TikToker joked, with another person noting, "That's not nearly enough leftovers. But very smart."

Whether or not you follow Babs' lead this holiday season, one thing is for sure: She's called "everyone's grandmother" for a reason!

See her tips and tricks in the video above.

Trending Stories

1

Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Crash in Nashville

2

You’ll Be Blown Away by Carrie Underwood’s AMAs Red Carpet Look

3
Exclusive

Cheryl Burke Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars and Here's Why

4

Power Rangers’ Amy Jo Johnson Posts Jason David Frank Tribute

5
Exclusive

David Burtka Shares His Secrets to a Successful Marriage With Neil

Latest News

Kendall Jenner’s Latest Look Includes Sheer Tights and No Pants

HSN Can't-Miss Black Friday Sale: Apple iPads, Beats Headphones & More

Todd and Julie Chrisley Sentenced to Years in Prison in Tax Fraud Case

Exclusive

Aubrey O'Day Says 2020 "Fat Photos" Controversy Continues to Haunt Her

Exclusive

Yung Gravy Sets the Record Straight on Sheri Easterling Relationship

Exclusive

Olivia Newton-John Supported Melissa Etheridge During Cancer Battle

Power Rangers’ Amy Jo Johnson Posts Jason David Frank Tribute