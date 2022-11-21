TikTok's Barbara "Babs" Costello Shares Genius Thanksgiving Leftovers Hack

Watch : Pink Says Thanksgiving Plans Include Roller Skates & Lots of Cooking

This Thanksgiving hack is as easy as pie!

TikTok's Barbara Costello, who is known as "Brunch With Babs" on the video-sharing platform, has become a fan-favorite for her helpful household tips (like when she taught everyone how to properly load a dishwasher), her finger-licking good recipes and general lifestyle hacks.

This time around, the influencer is sharing a genius trick for guests who want to go home with Thanksgiving leftovers. Her advice? Have disposable cupcake tins on hand.

"Set up a leftover station, and have your guests help themselves," Barbara told her followers in a Nov. 13 video. "Perfect serving size for leftovers—they get a little bit of everything."

She noted that you can easily cover the trays since they come with their own lids, which makes it easier to travel home with. But the 73-year-old didn't stop there, as she shared an even more mind-blowing piece of advice about the disposable cupcake tins.