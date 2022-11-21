Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Crash in Nashville

Watch : Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Break Their Silence After Fraud Conviction

Grayson Chrisley is recovering from a recent car crash.

On. Nov. 12, the youngest son of Todd and Julie Chrisley was rushed to the hospital following an accident on a Tennessee interstate, according to a report from the Nashville police, obtained by TMZ. The Chrisley Knows Best star was traveling on I-65N in his Ford F-150 truck when he collided with the back of a Dodge truck, the report read. The other driver stated to police that while he was stopped in a lane of heavy bumper-to-bumper traffic, he felt the impact of Grayson's car hitting him from behind.

When asked what happened, police said Grayson was unable to recall anything from the accident, which the report said was due to a possible head injury. The 16-year-old was then transported to the hospital by ambulance due to his injuries. The other driver involved in the crash also suffered injuries from the impact, but the report notes they refused medical attention. Both vehicles were disabled and towed from the scene, according to the report.