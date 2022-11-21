JoJo Siwa Doesn’t Think She’ll Ever Talk to Candace Cameron Bure Again

JoJo Siwa isn't planning on speaking to Candace Cameron Bure going forward.
The 19-year-old recently called out Candace for saying the Great American Family network, where Candace is a chief creative officer, "will keep traditional marriage at the core." Five days later, JoJo revealed where they stand now.
"We have not [talked]," JoJo told People Nov. 20, "and I don't think we ever will again."
Reflecting on Candace's words, JoJo explained her feelings deeper.
"That's what's f--ked up," she added. "You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that's s--tty."
In response to Candace's quote on "traditional marriage," JoJo took to Instagram to write in a Nov. 15 post, "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."
JoJo's caption also went on to seemingly reference a whole other feud she and Candace got into earlier this year when JoJo said the 46-year-old was the "rudest celebrity I've met" because Candace allegedly denied JoJo a photo with her at an event when JoJo was a child.
Following the backlash Candace faced for her comments on the LGBTQ+ community, she issued a statement to E! News saying she loves all people.
"It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," Candace said in a Nov. 16 statement. "To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you. To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you. To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you."
She added, "I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support."