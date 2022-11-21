Kelsey Grammer Still Has Plans to Bring Girlfriends Back

Watch : Kelsey Grammer Wants to Give Sitcom Girlfriends A Proper Send-Off

Kelsey Grammer might have the power to bring back Girlfriends.

Yes, you read that right.

The star of Frasier actually executive produced the cherished series, which starred Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Persia White and Jill Marie Jones as a group of four Black professionals in their early thirties and ran for eight seasons from 2000 to 2008.

Girlfriends was forced to come to an abrupt end due to the Writers Guild of America strike, something Kelsey still hasn't quite gotten over.

"We didn't get a proper finale for the show and, boy, it broke my heart," he exclusively told E! News. "Oh my god, I love those characters."

But don't think the five-time Emmy winner—who appears alongside his daughter Spencer Grammer in The 12 Days of Christmas Eve, premiering Nov. 26 on Lifetime—has given up the dream.

"It has not left my imagination the idea of maybe bringing one back and try to button it up at least," Kelsey said. "What the heck? Streaming platforms are doing a lot of stuff like this."