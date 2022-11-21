Here's How to Harness the Signs the Universe Sends Your Way, According to Astrologer Aliza Kelly

Watch : Celebrity Astrologer Reads Married at First Sight Couples

Does everything really happen for a reason? For New York-based astrologer, Aliza Kelly, the answer is simple.

"There are no coincidences," she told E! News in an exclusive interview while discussing her new manifestation deck and guidebook of the same name—which she also calls T.A.N.C. for short.

After all, the catchphrase is the essence of her latest book where she breaks down how you can harness those meant-to-be-moments or signs that the universe sends your way.

"There's a lot of ways you can say, 'I have these experiences whenever I see 11:11 or when a bird flies by my window,'" she explained of those not-so-random instances that the universe puts in your path for a reason that only you can uncover. "I created my own system, and to see it on such a large scale when we were interacting with thousands of people was really expansive for me."

As she put it, "That opened my eyes to just how big this concept is."