Jennifer Hudson Reveals Which Disney Character She's Ready to Bring to Life

Nov 22, 2022
Jennifer Hudson has her sights set on the House of Mouse.

After playing legendary roles such as Effie White in Dreamgirls and Aretha Franklin in Respect, you would think J. Hud wouldn't have any more dream roles on her wish list. But there is one Disney character the Oscar-winning star revealed she'd love to play.

"I wouldn't mind being Calliope, the head Muse, in Hercules the musical," she exclusively said on the Nov. 22 episode of E! News (airing Nov. 22 at 11:30 p.m.) while chatting with Courtney Lopez on the set of The Jennifer Hudson Show. "That's a dream."

With a live-action version of the 1997 animated film currently in the works from The Russo Brothers and director Guy Ritchie, Jennifer seems like the perfect fit for the part—especially because it's one she's already played.

"I was Calliope when I worked on the Disney Wonder cruise ship, long before Dreamgirls even," the 41-year-old revealed. "And so, I'm ready for the role."

Jennifer Hudson's Showstopping Performances

And on top of fulfilling her other dream of being a talk show host, Jennifer recently embodied another iconic role for her Sister Act-inspired Halloween show. She transformed into Whoopi Goldberg's Deloris Van Cartier/Sister Mary Clarence to perform a medley of songs from the film.

As for whether she will take on the film's sequel Back in the Habit for next year's spooky festivities, Jennifer told Courtney, "It would be a dream to."

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

"Even being able to recreate it for Halloween, when I came in, I was like, 'This is a dream,'" she continued. "So, oh my god, that would be amazing."

The Sister Act series will soon be getting the Disney treatment, as the company announced in 2020 that a third installment in the beloved franchise is in the works at Disney+.

Catch Jennifer and more of today's entertainment stories tonight on E! News at 11:30 p.m. only on E!.

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings for show times.

