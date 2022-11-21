Why Will Ferrell Says Greta Gerwig's Barbie Is the "Ultimate Example of High Art and Low Art"

Will Ferrell gave rare insight into Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, where the Elf actor is set to play the CEO of Mattel. Here's what he said.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Nov 21, 2022 9:54 PMTags
MoviesWill FerrellBarbieCelebrities
Watch: Why Margot Robbie Is Being Tight-Lipped About Barbie Movie

It's Barbie's world, and Will Ferrell is happy to play a role in it.

The actor recently gave more details into the highly anticipated Barbie movie, which Greta Gerwig directed and co-wrote with Noah Baumbach. Though details on the movie have been tightly kept under wraps, Will explained how Barbie deftly tackles social commentary and comedy.

"It is, in my humble opinion, the ultimate example of high art and low art," Will told The Wall Street Journal Magazine Nov. 21. "It's a loving homage to the brand and, at the same time, couldn't be more satirical—just an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society and why Barbie's criticized and yet why every little girl still wants to play with Barbie."

In fact, Will said he was blown away by the movie's script.

"Boy, when I read it, I was like, "This is fantastic," the Anchorman star shared. "I get to play the CEO of Mattel and be that guy who's just insensitive but weird and then, not to spoil anything, but…. Anyway, that's what excites me."

photos
Barbie Movie Photos

Ferrell joins a star-studded cast featuring Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken—both of whom have been careful not to spill anything about the movie amid set photos circulating online.

Margot, in a WSJ Magazine interview published Nov. 1, described the movie as "the child" archetype but wouldn't explain further over concern of details "blowing up into a headline."

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

You’ll Be Blown Away by Carrie Underwood’s AMAs Red Carpet Look

2

Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye West to "Get Him Off Kim's Case"

3

2022 American Music Awards: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

As for Ryan, the only thing he's been open about is his excitement for Barbie.

"I can't wait for people to see this film. I really can't," He told E! News in July. "I can't say anything but that."

Barbie also features Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Rhea PerlmanNcuti GatwaMichael Cera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef and America Ferrera. It is scheduled for release in July 2023.

Trending Stories

1

You’ll Be Blown Away by Carrie Underwood’s AMAs Red Carpet Look

2

Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye West to "Get Him Off Kim's Case"

3

2022 American Music Awards: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

4

Gwyneth Paltrow's Mom Blythe Danner Reflects on Cancer Battle

5

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Quietly Break Up Again

Latest News

Exclusive

Here's How to Harness the Signs the Universe Sends Your Way

Miles Teller Corrects Name of Wife Keleigh

Why Will Ferrell Says Barbie Movie Is "High Art and Low Art"

Exclusive

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s On A Possible Abbott Elementary Musical

Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye West to "Get Him Off Kim's Case"

Exclusive

Jason Oppenheim Teases "Issues" on Selling Sunset Season 6

See Kylie Jenner's Comment About Travis Scott Not Knowing Dogs Names