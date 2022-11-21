Why Will Ferrell Says Greta Gerwig's Barbie Is the "Ultimate Example of High Art and Low Art"

It's Barbie's world, and Will Ferrell is happy to play a role in it.
The actor recently gave more details into the highly anticipated Barbie movie, which Greta Gerwig directed and co-wrote with Noah Baumbach. Though details on the movie have been tightly kept under wraps, Will explained how Barbie deftly tackles social commentary and comedy.
"It is, in my humble opinion, the ultimate example of high art and low art," Will told The Wall Street Journal Magazine Nov. 21. "It's a loving homage to the brand and, at the same time, couldn't be more satirical—just an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society and why Barbie's criticized and yet why every little girl still wants to play with Barbie."
In fact, Will said he was blown away by the movie's script.
"Boy, when I read it, I was like, "This is fantastic," the Anchorman star shared. "I get to play the CEO of Mattel and be that guy who's just insensitive but weird and then, not to spoil anything, but…. Anyway, that's what excites me."
Ferrell joins a star-studded cast featuring Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken—both of whom have been careful not to spill anything about the movie amid set photos circulating online.
Margot, in a WSJ Magazine interview published Nov. 1, described the movie as "the child" archetype but wouldn't explain further over concern of details "blowing up into a headline."
As for Ryan, the only thing he's been open about is his excitement for Barbie.
"I can't wait for people to see this film. I really can't," He told E! News in July. "I can't say anything but that."
Barbie also features Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef and America Ferrera. It is scheduled for release in July 2023.