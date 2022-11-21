Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye West to "Get Him Off Kim's Case"

Watch : Julia Fox Reveals Story Behind Her Birkin Bag Machete Attack

Julia Fox is revealing details surrounding her past romance with Kanye West.

In a Nov. 21 TikTok, the Uncut Gems actress reflected on her whirlwind monthlong relationship with the controversy-riddled rapper, explaining why she got involved him in the first place. And as Julia puts it, she felt it might actually help the Yeezy founder's estranged wife Kim Kardashian if she dated him.

"First of all, the man was being normal around me," she said in the video. "Not only that but the Kardashians, when I had a fashion line ten years ago they actually bought our clothes and sold them in their stores so I've always had a love for Kim especially."

She added that when Kanye first started pursuing her, she hadn't seen any red flags from him.

"I remember he was texting me and I wasn't really answering," the 32-year-old continued. "And I didn't want to talk to a celebrity again because nothing ever comes of it, it's boring and they are not what you think they are going to be like."