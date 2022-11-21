Jason Oppenheim Says Selling Sunset Still Has Plenty of Drama Without Christine Quinn

Have no fear, the sun is not setting on the Selling Sunset drama.
Despite the departure of everybody's favorite office villain Christine Quinn after season five, the upcoming sixth season of the Netflix real estate series will not lack for intrigue in her absence.
"I think everyone thought that everyone was going to get along and there would be less drama, but I think that is not the case," Selling Sunset star and Oppenheim Group CEO Jason Oppenheim exclusively told E! News. "Arguably that's good for the show, but I don't know if that's good for me and the work dynamic. Definitely there have been some issues between agents this season."
Jason also teased that some of the power dynamics inside the Oppenheim Group office have changed between members of the returning cast, which include Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith and Mary Fitzgerald.
"Mary's taken a larger role as the manager," Jason, who recently partnered with the Ten Sixty real estate app, explained. "Some of the other women have stepped in. I am there if necessary, but I definitely try to reserve my involvement for when it's absolutely necessary. I think that's served me well and, arguably, served the brokerage well."
While Jason remained mum about what juicy drama awaits, Chrishell recently gave us a sneak peek in a series of messages shared to her Instagram Stories.
"The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL," she wrote in an Aug. 31 post, set to Mariah Carey's song, "Thirsty." Chrishell continued, "Wow. That was insanity. But also SO transparent. Get your 15 mins girl but leave my business out of it."
A veteran of the reality TV game after five seasons, Chrishell said she made sure to secure receipts.
"Screenshots have been archived for this very moment," she continued. "Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now—not before—when you have a camera crew around you. I hate fake [poop emoji]. If you want camera time—JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle."
While Chrishell doesn't name names, two new cast members are joining the fold for season six: Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young. In the absence of Christine, perhaps a couple of fresh faces aren't wasting any time ruffling some feathers.
Find out when the sixth season of Selling Sunset premieres sometime in 2023 on Netflix. In the meantime, all five seasons of the show are available to stream now.