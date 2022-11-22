Sagittarius Shopping Horoscope 2022: 11 Essentials For Our Fiery, Artistic & Full of Wanderlust Faves

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

When you think about the Sagittarius in your life, what do you picture? Someone with an overflowing collection of shoes? Someone who loves to cozy up as much as they love a night out? Someone who might text you to ask if you'd be free in a few weeks to go to another country? An artist? A musician? All of the above?

It's definitely all of the above. Sagittarians, the sign of the Archer, will always shoot for the stars. And we love them for it! They support us when we feel blah, but they'll always keep it real.

They're the fiery, passionate, and predictably unpredictable bestie who's always in their corner. Sure, they occasionally drop off the grid and need to be tracked down, but they were probably just on some new adventure.

Here, we've put together a list of ideal gifts for our free-spirited friends that celebrate everything their Sun sign has to offer.

Including a shoe rack. It's just a respectful suggestion, of course!