Cameron Diaz Shares Must-Haves for Stress-Free Holiday Hosting

We interviewed Cameron Diaz because we think you'll like her picks. The products featured are from Cameron's brand, Avaline. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking for some holiday planning inspiration this season, Cameron Diaz has you covered. As the E! Holiday Guest Editor, she will share her insights in the coming weeks. So far, she recommended some holiday gifts, including some inspiration from her husband Benji Madden. Today is all about hosting for the holidays, which can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be. Just ask Cameron.
She shared, "This time of year is about enjoying yourself, making memories with loved ones, eating delicious food, and enjoying a glass of wine." And, of course, Cameron's wine of choice is Avaline, the organic brand she created with Katherine Power.
An elaborate tablescape is nice and all, but when it comes down to it the holidays should be about good company, food, and wine. Here are Cameron's fuss-free hosting essentials.
Cameron Diaz's Holiday Hosting Essentials
E!: A lot of people are into playing games for the holidays when they're with their family or hosting a party. Do you have any go-to games?
CD: I wish I was a gamer. I just don't do games. What we do is eat. There are people who love the games and there are so many that seem fun for them, but that's just not my kind of fun.
E!: What are some good snacks to pair with wine this time of year?
CD: For me, I'm here for anything that's a finger food. Something easy that you can just take off a tray, a little sweet, a little salty, a little creamy. Get all of those flavors and textures together. I feel like there are people who are into games at a party, but I'm just looking for a charcuterie plate and some skewers. Charcuterie and cheese plates, I've got you covered.
Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set
"I'm always an advocate for great cheese and charcuterie plate. You need to nail the perfect timing for the cheese plate. You want it to be the right temperature when people arrive. You don't want to do it too much ahead of time or be too late."
This set has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Avaline The Holiday Collection
"With our holiday bundle, we have a limited edition of the merlot. Other than our core wines, which are red, white, and rosé, everything is limited edition because they're made by smaller producers in smaller batches. We have two whites and four reds. We're offering merlot, syrah, bobal, penedés, tinto, sauvignon blanc, and viognier."
"It's a collection you can give to other people as a gift. Or you can split it up and keep one for yourself and give out individual bottles to different people. A variety of different wines would be great for a dinner party whether you're hosting or attending."
Avaline The Essentials- Red, White, and Rosé
"We want wine drinkers to enjoy wine and not feel put off because they may not know what they're talking about. You can enjoy a wine that meets all of your values and it can taste delicious. That's something you can have. Katherine and I are both moderate wine drinkers. We're all about the enjoyment of wine for our customers."
Harry & David Classic Pears, Apples, and Cheese Gift
"I love a seasonal fruit, a nice fruit basket with something you can only get during a specific time of year. A beautiful pear or gorgeous pomegranates. I think that's always fun to receive and it's not too much. It's just enough, a few beautiful pears to consume. It's like a dream come true. And you don't need to find storage or a place to keep them compared to other gifts.
Avaline Cabernet Sauvignon
"We're super engaged with our community. We do Instagram polls asking 'What do you guys want?' We listen to everything you say and we read every comment. We respond as much as we possibly can and try to give you want you want. That's why we just launched our cab, Cabernet Sauvignon. It's a beautiful red medium bodied wine. It's got a nice little stone fruit flavor. It's awesome, and it's what our community wanted."
