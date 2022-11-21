Why Michael J. Fox’s Latest Award May Be His Most Important to Date

For Michael J. Fox, the best awards come from the work he does away from the screen.
On Nov. 19, the Emmy winner stepped out for the 2022 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. But instead of being recognized for his latest performances, the 61-year-old received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic efforts.
"It's nice," Michael told E! News in an exclusive interview on the red carpet. "Everybody likes to think that the good they tried to do in the world is recognized—and I'm really excited about this."
According to the Back to the Future star, this award isn't about him but rather the Michael J. Fox Foundation. His non-profit is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with Parkinson's today.
"The attention that they're getting, the fact that our work will continue on, I love the glare of the attention," Michael said, "because it forces us to really be serious about it, get the work done."
For the star-studded event, Michael and his wife Tracy Pollan, 62, were joined by their children Sam Michael, 33, Aquinnah, 27, Schuyler, 27 and Esme, 21, who all watched the Spin City star deliver a speech in front of his peers.
"They just couldn't believe it," Tracy told E! News when recalling the family's reaction to Michael's award. "They're really proud."
While the weekend was all about celebrating his charity work, Michael also couldn't help but look back on his career. When asked to travel back to the past and share advice to his younger self, the actor couldn't help but poke fun at the recognition he received for his performance as Alex Keaton in Family Ties.
"Be careful of the Emmys," he joked to E!, "because very pointy and I don't know if I should be careful with the Oscars. I hear they are really heavy, but I don't know yet. I'll tell you in a few hours."
During the ceremony, which was hosted by Mindy Kaling, Honorary Awards were also presented to Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weirby.