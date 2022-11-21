GAYLE Reveals How She Became Taylor Swift's Opening Act for Eras Tour

GAYLE's encounter with Taylor Swift is something out of our wildest dreams.
The "abcdefu" singer is one of the opening acts on the Grammy winner's upcoming Eras tour, and as she revealed, it's all thanks to a chance meeting with Taylor in Nashville.
"I was playing at this award show which is called NSAI—Nashville Songwriter Association International—which helps songwriters get more rights, royalties and all of that," GAYLE exclusively told E! News during the AMAs red carpet. "So one of my songs "abc" is getting nominated and it's a very high honor especially because it's writers saying, 'I appreciate the song.'"
Taylor, meanwhile, was up for artist/writer of the decade. "I obviously didn't think she was going to show up," the 18-year-old continued. "All the sudden I was there and she was there. and I played "abc" and she came up to me and was like, 'You did such a good job, I love the song' and was being very complimentary and said some very encouraging things."
It's safe to say the pair hit it off, as GAYLE will now be joining HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams, beabadoobee, girl in red and OWENN on the Eras tour, which kicks off March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. GAYLE also expressed her gratitude for the "Anti-Hero" singer and all she has done for women in the Nashville music scene.
"Genuinely what she has done for women in Nashville and female songwriters—she showed us we can do it and so many artists and writers look up to her," GAYLE said. "And it meant the world because I wanted to personally thank her for giving me the inspiration to move to Nashville and become a songwriter and I don't think I would be where I am if it wasn't for her showing me I could maybe do it."
As for a GAYLE and T-Swift collab? "Anything she wants I am there," Gayle shared. "Anything you want, genuinely anything!"