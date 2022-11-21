GAYLE Reveals How She Became Taylor Swift's Opening Act for Eras Tour

Watch : Gayle THANKS Taylor Swift for Inspiring Her to Make Music

GAYLE's encounter with Taylor Swift is something out of our wildest dreams.

The "abcdefu" singer is one of the opening acts on the Grammy winner's upcoming Eras tour, and as she revealed, it's all thanks to a chance meeting with Taylor in Nashville.

"I was playing at this award show which is called NSAI—Nashville Songwriter Association International—which helps songwriters get more rights, royalties and all of that," GAYLE exclusively told E! News during the AMAs red carpet. "So one of my songs "abc" is getting nominated and it's a very high honor especially because it's writers saying, 'I appreciate the song.'"

Taylor, meanwhile, was up for artist/writer of the decade. "I obviously didn't think she was going to show up," the 18-year-old continued. "All the sudden I was there and she was there. and I played "abc" and she came up to me and was like, 'You did such a good job, I love the song' and was being very complimentary and said some very encouraging things."