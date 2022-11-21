Jessie James Decker Weighs In On Gabby Windey & Alan Bersten's DWTS "Connection"

Jessie James Decker doesn't think Gabby Windey will be switching up dancing partners anytime soon.
Dancing With the Stars fans went wild when Windey shared a passionate dance with Alan Bersten during Oct. 31's episode, after her own pro Val Chmerkovskiy tested positive for COVID-19. Now, Decker, Bersten's season 31 partner, is weighing in on the potential pairing.
"I just feel like, especially knowing Alan, he's such a passionate dancer and he gives his absolute all," Decker exclusively told E! News of Windey and Bersten's "connection" at Nov. 20's American Music Awards. "He's a spicy dancer, so he just brings that heat. That's what I love about him."
Decker went on to sing Bersten's merits, recalling that he made dancing look a little too easy.
"He is an incredible dancer," she noted. "When he would try to show me moves, I would be like, 'Whomp, whomp' for myself!"
But that doesn't mean Decker is rooting for Windey to get the coveted Mirrorball Trophy during season 31's Nov. 21 finale, where she'll be competing against heavy hitters like Charli D'Amelio, Shangela and Wayne Brady.
"I'm not gonna be honest," Decker said of who she's rooting for to win. "I'm not gonna say it, because we all just love each other, and I know that sounds cliché to say, but I would genuinely be happy for anybody. I love everybody there."
Decker herself lasted until week seven of the competition, beating out fellow contenders Joseph Baena, Sam Champion, Cheryl Ladd, Teresa Giudice and Jason Lewis. Selma Blair left during week five due to complications from her MS.
See who takes home the Mirrorball Trophy when the Dancing With the Stars finale streams live Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.