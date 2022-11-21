Why Zach Gilford's Criminal Minds Role Was a Long Time Coming

Watch : Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

Now this is what we call a full circle moment.

Zach Gilford may be a new player in the Criminal Minds universe, but that doesn't mean he's a stranger to the franchise. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Friday Night Lights alum revealed that he once auditioned for the OG show, which ran on CBS between 2005 and 2020.

"It was one of my first auditions that I ever had," he recalled. "For the pilot! So I've been aware of the show forever."

He even joked that he'd get "so mad" whenever he'd catch an episode, because the original Criminal Minds was "so good."

Now Gilford stars in the reboot, titled Criminal Minds: Evolution, as Elias Voit, "an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and an obsession with death," according to Paramount+. In short: Elias is the next big bad for the BAU to catch.

And don't expect Agents Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Prentiss (Paget Brewster), Lewis (Aisha Tyler), Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) and Jareau (A. J. Cook) to catch him in under 60 minutes like in its predecessor. Criminal Minds: Evolution follows the team over the course of 10 episodes, as, per the streamer, they work to take down "an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers."