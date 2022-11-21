Elton John Recreates His Iconic 1970s Bedazzled Dodgers Look for Final Stadium Tour

Watch : Britney Spears RETURNS to Music With Elton John Collab!

Elton John served up a fashion fantasy to close out his final show in the United States.

While the legendary singer hasn't missed a fashion beat throughout his illustrious career, he made sure to up the ante for the last stop in his North American Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

In fact, he took his final bow at the Dodgers Stadium in sparkly style, recreating one of his most iconic outfits ever—the bejeweled baseball uniform he originally wore to the arena in 1975.

Elton updated the famous look by donning a shimmery silver robe with navy blue lapels, matching cuffs and a belt by Gucci. His initials were embroidered in crystals and sequins, while the back—and similar to the original design—was emblazoned with the Dodgers logo and featured the number one in a vibrant red shade.

As for the finishing touch to the glitzy number? The "Your Song" singer accessorized with a sequined blue baseball cap.