Andy Cohen Jokes That He Is "Outnumbered" By Kids Benjamin and Lucy

By Paige Strout Nov 21, 2022 6:38 PMTags
Watch: Andy Cohen Shares His Cozy Holiday Plans With His 2 Kids

For Andy Cohen, two is the magic number when it comes to kids.

"I am outnumbered," the Bravo host—who welcomed his 3-year-old son Benjamin and almost 7-month-old daughter Lucy via surrogates—exclusively said on the Nov. 21 episode of E! News. "That's fine. There's enough of my energy, and two is enough."

As for whether he plans on welcoming a third child any time soon, the 54-year-old simply told E! News' Carolina Bermudez, "No." His latest comments echo the sentiment he shared with E! at BravoCon 2022 on Oct. 16, where he stated that he's "good right now" in terms of the size of his family.

When he's not busy hosting Watch What Happens Live or breaking up drama on Real Housewives reunions, Andy—who recently partnered with the cocktail company FRESCA Mixed—is regularly sharing adorable pics of his kids with fans on Instagram.

And with the holidays quickly approaching, the TV personality revealed how he and his family have been getting into the spirit of the season.

Andy Cohen's Walk of Fame Ceremony

"We will light the menorah together. We will have a lot of fires," he told E! News at the FRESCA Mixed and Mingle Event on Nov. 17. "We lit our first fire. It's getting to be chilly in New York City now, so we lit our first fire the other night and it's super cozy. And Ben loves a fire, and it's great."

And Lucy has nothing but love for her big brother Benjamin, as Andy added, "It feels really good around the house. Lucy can't take her eyes off of him, and we're having a lot of fun."

Scroll below for to see the star's cutest family photos, and see Andy's full interview and more of today's entertainment stories tonight on E! News at 11:30 p.m. only on E!.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Bring Your Daughter to BravoCon

Andy appears with Lucy on the BravoCon set of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Lucy at BravoCon 2022

"Bring your Daughter to #BravoCon Day!" Andy posted on Instagram in October 2022.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Sweet As Pie

"She is so bright-eyed & sweet as [pie emoji]," Andy wrote on Instagram in September 2022.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Summer Baby

Andy shared this photo of Lucy in August 2022.

Instagram
A Family of Three

Andy shared this sweet snapshot of him and his two children in July.

Instagram
Sibling Bonding

It didn't take long for Benjamin to embrace the role of big bro.

Instagram
Big Brother Benjamin

Andy announced the birth of his second child, a daughter named Lucy Eve Cohen, born via surrogate in April. 

Instagram
Taking Over the Family Business

Ben and Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt are clearly destined to follow in their fathers' footsteps.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Benjamin Is 3!

Benjamin joins his dad for his star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 4, 2022, his third birthday.

Instagram
Benjamin & John Mayer

The musician, who helped induct Andy to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, hangs out with the star's son at the ceremony.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin & Pee Paw

In September 2021, Andy shared on Instagram this photo of Mark Consuelos with his son, revealing that he calls him "Pee Paw."

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin & Mee Maw

In September 2021, Andy shared this photo of Kelly Ripa with his son, revealing that he calls her "Mee Maw."

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Happy Father's Day 2021

Andy and his son celebrate Father's Day.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Halloween 2020

Andy appears with his son outside a fire station for Halloween 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Beach Baby

Andy and his son relax on a beach in September 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Beach Time

Andy and his son visit a beach in August 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
May the Force Be With You

Andy and his son engage in an epic lightsaber battle in June 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Twinning!

Andy and his son wear matching outfits in May 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Super Selfie

Andy poses with his son in October 2019.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
First Birthday as a Dad

Cohen poses for a cute selfie with his son on his 51st birthday.

Instagram / Anderson Cooper
Flying the Coop

It's Uncle Anderson Cooper again!

Instagram
Easter Bunnies

Baby Benjamin celebrated his first Easter in cute pajamas snuggling up to his proud papa, Andy Cohen.

Instagram
Spring Baby

As soon as spring hit in NYC, the Cohen men were out and ready to soak up the sun.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Play Ball!

Benjamin was excited about MLB Opening Day in St. Louis as he showcased his Cardinals pride, a gift from team pitcher Michael Wacha, who Cohen named his dog after.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Guess Who?

Benjamin met Mark Consuelos in early 2019 and we are forever jealous.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
King Ben

"Ben is ready for the #RHOA finale in his King-wear, gift from @porsha4real! What a trip! #KingBen," Cohen wrote on Instagram.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Who's That?

"The 40-Day-Old Virgin," Cohen captioned this adorable snap on Instagram.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Future Tonight Show Guest

Benjamin has already met Jimmy Fallon so clearly he'll be appearing on The Tonight Show in no time.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
What a Smile

That is one happy baby!

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Best Buddies

Dad is all smiles as his baby boy takes a snooze in a cute pair of overalls.

View More Photos From Meet Andy Cohen's Kids Benjamin and Lucy

