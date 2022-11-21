Gavin Rossdale Details Holiday Plans With His and Gwen Stefani’s 3 Kids

Watch : Who Does Gavin Rossdale Want to Collab With? He Says…

Gavin Rossdale is ready for Turkey Day.

The Bush musician shared that his plans for Thanksgiving involve hosting a large group of friends and family, including his three sons, Kingston Rossdale, 16, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 14 and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 8, who he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani.

"I have my boys this year—I trade off—so this year I have fourteen people for lunch or dinner," Gavin exclusively told E! News during the AMA red carpet Nov. 20. "So we're doing that and trying feed everyone up and have a great time. It's so nice because it's the one holiday where there is no pressure of gifts."

He continued, "Christmas you're always like, 'Oh my god the pressure' but this has no pressure aside from don't screw up the cooking."

And when it comes to family traditions? The 57-year-old said that during his gathering, his guests will share their gratitude, noting that he is grateful for his sons as well as his health and his band and management.

"We're going to express who and what we are thankful for as everyone should," he revealed. "Because gratitude is everything."