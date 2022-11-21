Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Break Up Again

Watch : Kendall Jenner Supports BF Devin Booker at NBA Game

After another shot at love, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits.

The supermodel, 27, and the NBA player, 26, broke up last month, a source tells E! News, with the insider adding that "it was due to their busy schedules."

E! News has reached out to reps for Kendall and Devin.

It's no secret that Kendall and Devin's relationship has been on and off over the last year. In fact, the duo briefly split in June after hitting a rough patch. By the following month, however, the stars were back on.

"They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together," a separate source told E! News in July. "They moved on and it's going really well."

The Kardashians star and the Phoenix Suns shooting guard—who first started dating in 2020—even enjoyed a trip to Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Idaho later in the summer, with a third source telling E! News at the time, "Kendall loves going there with Devin and being out on the water."