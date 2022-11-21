Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Marries Brett Randle Again in Mexico Wedding

Watch : Madison LeCroy Addresses FIGHT With Olivia Flowers

From southern courthouse to south of the border.

Days after getting married in an intimate courthouse ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle exchanged "I dos" again at a destination wedding in Mexico.

The tropical nuptials took place on Nov. 19 at the Chablé Maroma hotel in Riviera Maya in front of a small group of guests, according to Page Six. The outlet reported that Madison's 10-year-old son Hudson served as the ring bearer, standing next to his new stepdad during the ceremony.

As seen in photos, the bride wore a long white gown featuring cap sleeves and a sweetheart neckline, styled with a long veil. The groom kept his look laid back, wearing a tan suit and white dress shirt.

On Nov. 16, Madison teased that the big day on Instagram, sharing a video that chronicled her courthouse wedding day including photos shows the happy couple in a car with Madison wearing a simple, strapless white dress and veil. She included the caption, "Get in honey, we're going to Mexico."