Supernatural's Nicki Aycox Dead at 47

The Supernatural family has lost one of its own.

Actress Nicki Aycox, who portrayed character Meg Masters on the CW series alongside Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles in 2006 and 2008, died on Nov. 16, her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky shared on Facebook. She was 47.

"My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side," Susan wrote in her Nov. 17 post. "Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her."

As news of Nicki's passing emerged, Eric Kripke—the creator of Supernatural—mourned her death on Twitter. "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young," he wrote on Nov. 20. "She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster' legendary. #RIP #SPN #SPNFamily @JensenAckles @jarpad."