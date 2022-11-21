Lionel Richie Receives Icon Award During AMAs Tribute From Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox

Lionel Richie is celebrating all night long.
And he has more than good reason to: During the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20, the legendary singer was honored with the esteemed Icon Award. In addition to receiving the honor, the 73-year-old was recognized with a moving tribute of performances by Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox.
During their time on stage, Stevie and Charlie each belted out a few of his hits including, "Say You, Say Me," "All Night Long," and "Easy." Ari was among a slew of others stars who joined the stage to sing "We Are the World," such as Melissa Etheridge, Jimmie Allen, Smokey Robinson, Muni Long, Dustin Lynch and Yola.
Lionel—whose impressive career in the music industry spans over five decades and counting—also reflected on his journey as he took the stage to accept his trophy. "I started out here at the AMAs," he said. "And my career, to this day 40 years later, I'm back at the AMAs."
The singer also had a message for those following in his footsteps, adding, "What I want to say and take this time to do is to talk to the young superstars. God has given you a light. That light is special. That light is only given to a few. When you hear the word hip, it means today. When you hear the word inspiring, it means forever."
The illustrious Icon Award marks Lionel's 18th trophy earned from the AMAs. The singer, who has sold over 125 million albums worldwide, is also the recipient of four Grammys, an Oscar, one Golden Globe award and was the first person in history to receive an RIAA diamond album award.
Ahead of this year's ceremony, the American Idol judge reveled in the full-circle moment.
"I'm immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I'd go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage," he shared in a Nov. 7 statement. "I can recall one of the first times I got to perform at the AMAs. It was to sing ‘We Are the World' among the most iconic musicians of my generation, so it is surreal to be receiving this recognition 36 years later."