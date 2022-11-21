Machine Gun Kelly's Spiked Purple Suit Is a Must-See at the 2022 American Music Awards

Watch : American Music Awards 2022: The BEST Dressed Stars!

Machine Gun Kelly's red carpet look was on point—literally.

The punk rocker continued to prove that his fashion is unmatched, as he dressed as sharp as a needle for the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20. While gracing the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, MGK (née Colson Baker) wore a vibrant purple suit from Dolce & Gabbana that consisted of larger-than-life metal spikes.

The "Emo Girl" singer added extra edge to his bold look with a silver chain necklace adorned with spikes (of course!), an array of matching rings and black silver-studded combat boots.

MGK, who won the Favorite Rock Artist Award, poked fun at his outfit during his acceptance speech. (You can read the full list of winners here.)

"This suit is really uncomfortable to pee in," he quipped. "Speaking of uncomfortable, there have been some people in the rock community who have called me a tourist, but they're wrong. I'm a rocket man."