Machine Gun Kelly's Spiked Purple Suit Is a Must-See at the 2022 American Music Awards

Machine Gun Kelly brought the wow factor to the 2022 American Music Awards with his larger-than-life spiked suit. But don't just take our word for it, see it for yourself.

Machine Gun Kelly's red carpet look was on point—literally.

The punk rocker continued to prove that his fashion is unmatched, as he dressed as sharp as a needle for the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20. While gracing the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, MGK (née Colson Baker) wore a vibrant purple suit from Dolce & Gabbana that consisted of larger-than-life metal spikes.

The "Emo Girl" singer added extra edge to his bold look with a silver chain necklace adorned with spikes (of course!), an array of matching rings and black silver-studded combat boots.

MGK, who won the Favorite Rock Artist Award, poked fun at his outfit during his acceptance speech. (You can read the full list of winners here.) 

"This suit is really uncomfortable to pee in," he quipped. "Speaking of uncomfortable, there have been some people in the rock community who have called me a tourist, but they're wrong. I'm a rocket man."

He added, "We weren't born on the moon, but we looked at it and we were curious...and these last two rock albums to me were me going to the moon."

The star closed his speech, sharing that he wasn't done "exploring the universe" and all genres of music.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ahead of showcasing his style at the ceremony, he gave his fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his glam session.

"The gang who voted-thank you!" he captioned his Instagram Stories, alongside a video of himself getting ready. "I have faith in us we're bringing it home tonight xx."

While the 32-year-old is already going home a winner, he's also nominated for Favorite Rock Album for Mainstream Sellout

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

And because MGK wasn't the only star to make a fashion statement at the 2022 American Music Awards, keep scrolling to see all of the fabulous looks.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Taylor Swift

In The Blonds and wearing Vram jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood

In Tony Ward.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Anitta

In custom Mugler and wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Jessie James Decker
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kodak Black
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Muni Long

In Juana Martin.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kim Petras

In Blumarine.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
London On Da Track
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Machine Gun Kelly

In custom Dolce & Gabbana.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Ellie Goulding

In Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Smokey Robinson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tobias Forge
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Lil Baby
Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Becky G

In Monsoori and wearing JustDesi jewelry.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
SAINt JHN

In Maison Margiela.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland

In Nicolas Jebran.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chris Lee
ABC
Adassa
ABC
Brent Faiyaz
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Lionel Richie
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp
Valentijn Hoogwerf
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dan Smyers
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp
Imagine Dragons
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp
D-NIce
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Eric Winter
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Liza Koshy
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
GloRilla
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Yo Gotti
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Charlie Puth
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ricky J
