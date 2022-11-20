American Music Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners

Watch : 2021 American Music Awards Fashion Round-Up

And the winner is...

The 2022 American Music Awards will kicked things off with a bang live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. Hours before the ceremony, officials announced several winners in advance, which includes Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny.

The latter artist scored the larger number of nominations this year—eight in total, including Artist of the Year.

But the "Moscow Mule" musician wasn't the only one to land multiple nods, with Taylor, Beyoncé and Drake all close behind him, each earning six nominations for this this year's ceremony. Another trio who also saw themselves tied right behind them? Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd, who all nabbed five nods each.

Though the AMAs had quite a few heavy hitters up for countless nominations, this year a slew of newcomers were also recognized for their work in music, with over 40 artists, including Latto, Jack Harlow and BLACKPINK receiving their first nomination in 2022.

It's also worth noting that four new award categories were added this year: Favorite K-Pop Artist, Favorite Afrobeats Artist, Favorite Rock Song and Favorite Rock Album.