Olivia Wilde Makes Glam First Appearance Since Harry Styles Breakup News at Governors Awards

Olivia Wilde was all smiles and back on a red carpet soon after it was reported she and Harry Styles had called it quits.
On Nov. 19, the Don't Worry Darling director joined fellow celebs at the 2022 Governors Awards in Los Angeles, where honorary Oscars were handed out to celebs such as Michael J. Fox. Olivia wore a sleeveless, A-line Erdem Spring 2023 dress with a mesh overlay and matching long gloves.
On Nov. 18, E! News confirmed the actress and Harry, who starred in Don't Worry Darling, are taking a break after about two years of dating. A day earlier, Olivia attended another celebrity event—the Los Angeles premiere of Women Talking.
She and Harry never made an official red carpet debut as a couple, although they were photographed together in public many times. In addition, they did walk a red carpet at the same time with the rest of the Don't Worry Darling cast at the Venice Film Festival in September.
Among the group: Florence Pugh, who was rumored to have had a falling out with Olivia—a claim the director dubbed "endless tabloid gossip" at a press event.
Florence also attended the Governors Awards, although she was not photographed with Olivia.
Other celebrity attendees included Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Gabrielle Union, supermodel Kaia Gerber, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Janelle Monáe and Ana de Armas.
