Olivia Wilde Makes Glam First Appearance Since Harry Styles Breakup News at Governors Awards

Soon after E! News confirmed Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles had split after about two years of dating, the Don't Worry Darling director walked the red carpet at the 2022 Governors Awards.

By Corinne Heller Nov 20, 2022 5:50 PMTags
Watch: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Taking a Break After Nearly 2 Years

Olivia Wilde was all smiles and back on a red carpet soon after it was reported she and Harry Styles had called it quits.

On Nov. 19, the Don't Worry Darling director joined fellow celebs at the 2022 Governors Awards in Los Angeles, where honorary Oscars were handed out to celebs such as Michael J. Fox. Olivia wore a sleeveless, A-line Erdem Spring 2023 dress with a mesh overlay and matching long gloves.

On Nov. 18, E! News confirmed the actress and Harry, who starred in Don't Worry Darling, are taking a break after about two years of dating. A day earlier, Olivia attended another celebrity event—the Los Angeles premiere of Women Talking.

She and Harry never made an official red carpet debut as a couple, although they were photographed together in public many times. In addition, they did walk a red carpet at the same time with the rest of the Don't Worry Darling cast at the Venice Film Festival in September.

photos
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Public Outings

Among the group: Florence Pugh, who was rumored to have had a falling out with Olivia—a claim the director dubbed "endless tabloid gossip" at a press event.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Florence also attended the Governors Awards, although she was not photographed with Olivia.

Other celebrity attendees included Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Gabrielle Union, supermodel Kaia Gerber, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Janelle Monáe and Ana de Armas.

See photos of stars at the event:

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Olivia Wilde
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Florence Pugh
Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Michael J. Fox & Family

The actor appears with wife Tacy Pollan and kids SamEsmé and twins Aquinnah and Schuyler.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Christopher Lloyd & Lisa Lloyd
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty Images
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Michelle Williams
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Margot Robbie
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Kaia Gerber
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Anna De Armas
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Viola Davis
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Marlee Matlin
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Laura Dern
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty Images
Emma Corrin
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jean Smart
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Austin Butler
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Joe Alwyn
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jonathan Majors
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Glen Powell
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty Images
Danai Gurira
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty Images
Keke Palmer
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty Images
Carey Mulligan & Zoe Kazan
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Gabrielle Union
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Ruth E. Carter
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jenny Slate
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Angela Bassett
Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Claire Foy
photos
View More Photos From 2022 Governors Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

