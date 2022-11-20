The 20 Best Tech Gifts for Everyone on Your Nice List

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Now is the best time of the year to get to gift shopping. You can take advantage of all the early Black Friday deals, especially when it comes to tech products.

Whether you're shopping for cute and versatile gadgets for the beauty buff in your life or want to splurge on some new devices for family and friends, this guide has some great finds from brands like Samsung, Apple, Beats, Beachwaver, CASETiFY and more. Most of these products are currently on sale for a limited time, so you'll want to shop them while you can.

Keep scrolling and start ticking off the best tech gifts from everyone's wish list!