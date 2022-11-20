Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann Asks Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli to Move in With Him

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli are officially shacking up.
After one year of dating, the reality tv stars are moving in together. Giannina shared the news on her Instagram on Nov. 19, posting a series of photos of the couple looking loved up in their home in Colorado. She captioned sweet post, "Honey I'm homeeeeee (officially)," to which Blake then commented, "She a Colorado girl now."
Giannina, 29, also revealed how Blake, 33, asked her to move in with him, posting pics of his request written in the snow on the front lawn of the house.
"He (officially) asked me to move in," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, "anddddd I immediately took over the closet."
The couple—who met on set of Paramount+'s reality party competition series All Star Shore—first sparked romance rumors last December after they shared several social media posts from what appeared to be the same location on New Year's Eve. Six months later, they finally confirmed their relationship and went Instagram official.
"Happy," Blake wrote in June along with a series of snaps with Giannina. "Just so damn happy." In response, Giannina commented, "we're REALLY good at keeping secrets. I'm so happy my love."
Bachelor Nation fans first met Blake in 2018 when he made it to the final two on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. He went on to appear on season six of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, where Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman confronted him about hooking up with each of them at Stagecoach before the show and Hannah Godwin found herself in a love triangle with him and her now fiancé Dylan Barbour. Blake ultimately left the show single.
As for Giannina, she got engaged to Damian Powers on Love Is Blind, which premiered in 2020. But on their wedding day, he didn't say "I do." Still, the couple tried to make their relationship work, and fans watched their journey continue on the 2021 reunion Love Is Blind: After the Alter, but by August of that year, Giannina declared herself "officially single."
Before moving in together, Giannina couldn't hide her love and affection for her boyfriend and was already starting to think about their future together.
"I'm definitely not uncomfortable talking about being engaged to him or just spending the rest of my life with them," Giannina told E! News during an exclusive interview in July. "I think the feeling's mutual and I would be the happiest person in the entire world, but no rush. Everything has its own time and needs to develop naturally, but honestly, I'm good."
The reality star added, "This is it. This is it for me."